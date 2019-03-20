Malcolm Marx was at his best against the Rebels with 17 carries, two clean breaks, and 16 successful throws, while he also scored a try. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Lions players Malcolm Marx and Andries Coetzee were the only South African representatives on the Super Rugby Team of the Week. Hooker Marx was at his best against the Rebels with 17 carries – the joint second-most of any player – two clean breaks, and a round-high 16 successful throws, while he also scored a try.

Replacement wing Coetzee also clearly made an impression as he forced his selection in the weekly team.

The Reds lead the way, contributing three players after a come-from-behind win in Tokyo against the Sunwolves.

Lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto made the joint second-most carries of any player (17), beat two defenders and won a joint round-high seven lineouts.

TOTW #SuperRugby RD#5

Has reps from eight teams from a five-match round that produced a draw and three home wins. @redsrugby lead the way contributing three players after a come from behind win in Tokyo against the @sunwolves .

Full stats and details: https://t.co/6nDaA7AFFE pic.twitter.com/eSgmDxfL6R — Super Rugby (@SuperRugby) March 19, 2019

Rebels back-rower Luke Jones made a round-high 23 tackles – five more than any other player – two clean-breaks, two offloads, and one lineout steal.

Hurricanes wing Wes Goosen is Player of the Week: he beat a round high 13 defenders, becoming just the second player to beat as many in a game in the last six seasons.

African News Agency (ANA)