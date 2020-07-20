Lions' success created a number of good CVs for players

JOHANNESBURG - The Lions now have a squad with enough depth and quality to be a competitive factor when rugby in South Africa starts up again. And that restart is set to be some time towards the end of August when a double round Currie Cup competition is expected to kick-off. It is understood that it will run until early December and include all four Super Rugby teams, the two Pro14 teams, as well as Griquas and the Pumas. Two teams who’ve strengthened their squads during the coronavirus lockdown are the Bulls and Lions with the latter’s chief executive Rudolf Straeuli recently reflecting on the number of signings made by his union in recent weeks. “We had to consider what a competition format and structure might look like going forward; and the fact we might need a bigger squad,” said Straeuli. “You might have one or two players in isolation (because of Covid-19) which takes them out of the picture for a few weeks, and certainly in some positions you’re going to need more depth.

“What happens if one guy in a training group of five players tests positive; then you may have the whole training pod go into isolation, and you need to have cover for that scenario.”

The Lions in recent weeks have signed up former Bulls players, prop Wiehahn Herbst, hooker Jaco Visagie, and centre Burger Odendaal, as well as former Lions star, prop Ruan Dreyer, who most recently played for Gloucester, as well as former Stormers man, centre EW Viljoen, and wing Rabz Maxwane, rom the Cheetahs.

The Lions also recently announced the signing of young lock Lunga Ncube, from the Sharks Academy.

“Lunga is an exciting prospect and he’ll join us only later in the year. But, there is a shortage of experienced locks playing in South Africa, so we’re hoping we can help bring a guy like Lunga through,” said Straeuli.

South Africa’s four locks who featured at the World Cup last year - Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Lood de Jager and RG Snyman - all play for overseas clubs.

Straeuli said getting in experienced campaigners like Dreyer, Herbst, Visagie, Odendaal and Viljoen would boost the Lions.

“Our success at the Lions created good CVs for a number of players in recent years and many of them moved on and took up offers elsewhere,” said Straeuli.

“So we were left with little experience in some areas and with these guys coming in there will be greater leadership and experience working alongside our captain, Elton Jantjies.

“In the backs especially, Odendaal (a Bulls captain) and Viljoen will add to our depth, and then you’ve got a promising youngster like Rabz who should fit nicely into the Lions’ style of rugby.

“I’m happy the Lions have now got a good enough squad, should we play in a double round of the Currie Cup, to contest for the title.”

Add in the earlier signings of two other former Lions players, loose-forwards Jaco Kriel and Willem Alberts, and experienced veteran prop Jannie du Plessis, and the Lions do, indeed, have greater depth, experience and leadership than when Super Rugby was halted in mid-March.

“We recently lost Tyrone Green and Malcolm Marx, and it’s always going to be a challenge competing with wealthy European clubs, but Covid and the desire to return home to be close to family and friends allowed us to also offer some other players a chance of joining the Lions,” said Straeuli.

“We had to rethink our plans and work carefully within the budget and I think we’ve spent our money wisely. Everyone who we’ve contracted is still earning within the Covid regulations, within the reduced salary bracket.”

The Lions and the seven other teams earmarked to play in a new-look Currie Cup competition from the end of next month will officially return to non-contact training today.



