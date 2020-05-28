Lions tie down Simelane as Rossouw crosses the Jukskei to Joburg

JOHANNESBURG - Finally some good news for the Lions and their fans. The union have managed to secure the services of exciting centre Wandisile Simelane for another two seasons.

The former Jeppe High School for Boys and SA U20 star was a sought-after target by several unions in South Africa, including the Sharks and the Stormers.

It is the Lions though who have managed to get the signature of one of this country’s most exciting prospects.

The 22-year-old, who is most comfortable in the midfield, will wear Lions colours for another two years, which will see him play Super Rugby next year and in 2022.

In further good news, the Lions have also managed to lure exciting Bulls fullback Divan Rossouw to Joburg.

With the Bulls having recently signed Gio Aplon, Rossouw would have had to fight hard for regular action at the Pretoria franchise. He will now however be available for the Lions, where he will be considered at fullback and wing.

Tyrone Green, who was earmarked to be the Lions’ next big-thing on the wing, has opted out of his contract and is headed to England, while current first choice No 15, Andries Coetzee, is considering his future options, meaning Rossouw may see plenty of action in Lions colours.

The Joburg franchise also announced on Thursday that Maties U21 flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse would also soon be in Lions colours.

The Lions recently lost not only Green, but also back-up flyhalf Shaun Reynolds, who will soon be on his way to France, as well as Ruan Vermaak.

Malcolm Marx, who was playing his club rugby in Japan until the spread of the coronavirus halted all sport across the world in the middle of March, also opted out of his contract with the Lions, which would have seen him play some Currie Cup rugby this year and Super Rugby next season.



