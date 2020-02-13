The return of Andries Coetzee is a big boost for the Lions. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Less than 50% of the Lions players who were on duty against the Stormers in last year’s corresponding Super Rugby fixture at Ellis Park - in May - are likely to feature in this weekend’s round three match at the same venue. That’s how much the Lions team has changed in one season. Lions full-back, Andries Coetzee, admitted this week he missed many of his former teammates.

“The big thing is you miss the guys who you’ve been on this journey with,” said the 29-year-old Coetzee, who made his Lions debut in 2012. He was a rookie when the Lions were relegated from Super Rugby in 2013 and he was part of all three finals campaigns in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

“It has been an adaptation (getting used to the new players),” he added, “but the coaches have made it a nice environment to work in where we have all gotten to know the new guys better. They’ve really created a good vibe and spirit, and everyone gets on.”

Among the more established Lions players who featured in last May’s match against the Stormers but who aren’t available anymore are: