Lions v Bulls: 5 things to watch if you are a Lions fan

The Jukskei Derby is upon us, and it will be perhaps the Emirates Lions' biggest challenge so far in Super Rugby Unlocked on Saturday (kick off 7pm) at Emirates Airline Park. Here, we look at the five departments to watch as the two sides try to bludgeon each other into submission. The back-three are backed Against the Griquas the outback of Gianni Lombard, Courtnall Skosan and Stean Pienaar were magnificent, and scored four of the nine tries during the encounter. Coming into the line from fullback, Lombard made 11 passes, the third most of the Lions behind the half-back pairing of Morne van der Berg and captain Elton Jantjies, and was industrious on attack and solid in defence. Springbok Skosan was simply breathtaking on attack, always looking dangerous with ball in hand, moving with intent without it, and looking for work at all times. His wing-partner Pienaar was more quiet throughout the game, but only because of the cacophony of his backline. He laboured tirelessly in making 103 meters - the third most of the game - while also beating five defenders and affecting four clean breaks. The trio's reselection by coach Ivan van Rooyen is more than justified this week.

The mid-field pairing

The biggest question going into the Bulls clash was who and where Van Rooyen was going to select as his centres, especially his pick between Wandisile Simelane or Burger Odendaal. The coach negated that debate by pairing the two for the upcoming clash, at the expense of rock-hard Dan Kriel.

And why not?

Simelane was spell-binding against the Griquas, scoring one try and directly assisting in the creation of four others. He was rightfully awarded Man of the Match of that encounter and fully deserves another start. Meanwhile, Odendaal - Man of the Match in the loss to the Stormers - has been in fine fettle this season, and only the Covid-19 scare has halted his building momentum.

Moreover, Odendaal and Simelane are in their preferred positions at inside-centre and outside centre, respectively, for the Bulls clash. Together, they could provide solidity in attack and defence and that much needed X-factor that all teams must have to be championship contenders.

A pivotal battle

The old hands of Elton Jantjies and Morne Sten go head-to-head on Saturday in a tasty battle that will have many mouths salivating at the mere thought of it. Both Jantjies and Steyn are in-form, and both players are the centrepieces of their teams.

Steyn is currently the highest points scorer in the competition with 47 points, while Jantjies is following close behind with 39 points. The battle of the Springbok flyhalves will define how each team plays, with the Lions expecting a pin-point accurate kicking game from the Bulls. Furthermore, any penalty within range will be punished as both players have strapped on their kicking boots so far this season.

On their inside, an interesting matchup is developing between the scrumhalves as well. Lions man Morne van der Berg has been a revelation this season, while Springbok Ivan van Zyl has been productive in his performances so far.

The battle between Elton Jantjies (pictured) and Morne’ Steyn is one too look forward to. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

Loosies in the rough

Lyn Massyn, Vincent Tshituka and MJ Pelser were perhaps not the original trio of loose-forwards that Van Rooyen was going to place his trust in, but the three loosies have nevertheless combined well in recent weeks. Against the Griquas they created four turnovers and they will have to be much sharper on Saturday if they are to have the same impact at the breakdown in both attacking and defensive situations.

What is all the more exciting about the trio is that they are all 23-years-old or younger, meaning that they still have much to learn, much to experience and a long road ahead with the Lions ... if the union can hold onto them.

A settled pack

In spite of the disruption of Covid-19 at the union the last couple of weeks, the tight-five is taking on a familiar look that is ever improving and growing as a unit. Props Carlu Sadie and Sti Sithole are scrumming well together and completely dominated the Griquas last weekend.

They have a bigger task at hand on Saturday when they pack down against Trevor Nkanyane and former teammate Jacques van Rooyen, but if they continue that trend - and there is no reason to think it could not happen - they will have a good outing on Saturday as well. In between them, Jaco Visagie is finding his feet at the union, and starting to comprehend the play style of his new team, and perhaps had his best game against the Griquas. Meanwhile, Marvin Orie is marshalling his pack well, and together with Ruben Schoeman are taking control of the line-outs.

Perhaps the one area that the pack has battled to correct is their maul - there were moments that it clicked against the Griquas, but against a belligerent Bulls pack, they will have to be far more organised if they are to use it as a weapon.