JOHANNESBURG – Ahead of their encounter against the Reds on Saturday (kick-off 3pm), our rugby writer, Jacques van der Westhuyzen spoke to Lions coach Ivan (Cash) van Rooyen.
Listen in as Van Rooyen discusses their less-than-ideal loss to the Jaguares and how they will be rectifying that defeat this weekend in their first home game of the season.
Van Rooyen on Thursday announced his team for the weekend’s match.
Your Emirates Lions who will face the Reds this weekend at Emirates Airline Park.#LionsPride #LIOvRED pic.twitter.com/r2BITUT9ld— Emirates Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) February 6, 2020