JOHANNESBURG – Ahead of their encounter against the Reds on Saturday (kick-off 3pm), our rugby writer, Jacques van der Westhuyzen spoke to Lions coach Ivan (Cash) van Rooyen. 

Listen in as Van Rooyen discusses their less-than-ideal loss to the Jaguares and how they will be rectifying that defeat this weekend in their first home game of the season. 

Van Rooyen on Thursday announced his team for the weekend’s match.

Springbok fullback Andries Coetzee is back in the Lions teams for this weekend’s round two Super Rugby match against the Reds at Ellis Park.

Coetzee, who only returned to Joburg last week after a short stint playing in Japan over the Christmas season, replaces Tiaan Swanepoel, who started against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires last weekend.
LISTEN: Jacques van der Westhuyzen spoke to Lions coach Ivan (Cash) van Rooyen

The Lions team for Saturday is:

Andries Coetzee, Tyrone Green, Duncan Matthews, Dan Kriel, Courtnall Skosan, Elton Jantjies (capt), Morne van den Berg, Len Massyn, Vincent Tshituka, Marnus Schoeman, Marvin Orie, Ruben Schoeman, Jannie du Plessis, Pieter Jansen, Dylan Smith. 

Replacements: Jan-Henning Campher, Sti Sithole, Carlu Sadie, Wilhelm van der Sluys, Ruan Vermaak, Dillon Smit, Manuel Rass, Shaun Reynolds

