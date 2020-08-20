’Locked and Reloaded’ Sharks building a strong core after capturing Anthony Volmink

DURBAN - Anthony Volmink, the Griquas wing/fullback who has been on loan to the Cheetahs in the Pro14, is the latest signing for the Sharks and will join the Durban franchise later this year when his loan period expires.

Originally from Bredasdorp in the Western Cape, the much-travelled Volmink has played for Boland, the Lions, Southern Kings, Griquas and the Cheetahs.

He made his Super Rugby debut in June 2012 for the Lions against the Sharks in Joburg and a year later broke the South African tries-per-game record when he scored nine tries in the Golden Lions’ 161-3 victory over the unfortunate Limpopo Blue Bulls in the Vodacom Cup.

The Sharks are looking to the 30-year-old to bolster their depth on the wing because of the expectation that they will lose their Springbok wings Sbu Nkosi and Makazole Mapimpi to Rugby Championship duty in November/December.

The Sharks will also be losing their two veteran former Boks Lwazi Mvovo and JP Pietersen to retirement at the end of this season.