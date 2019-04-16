Tendai Mtawarira will hope to add some bite to the Sharks pack against the Reds on Friday. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Springboks Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi have been rested by Sharks coach Robert du Preez for Friday’s Super Rugby clash against the Reds in Durban. Am and Mapimpi, who have been two of the stand-out performers this season, make way for Kobus van Wyk and Sbu Nkosi.

Van Wyk, normally a wing, will slot in at outside centre, while Nkosi is back in action at No 14, with Lwazi Mvovo moving over to the opposite wing.

Following the 51-17 drubbing at the hands of the Jaguares last week, coach Du Preez has brought back the heavy artillery upfront in the shape of Tendai Mtawarira and Coenie Oosthuizen, who replaced Juan Schoeman and Thomas du Toit.

The two Springbok props will look to add some bite to the Sharks scrum and in general play in the tight loose against the Reds (3.05pm kickoff), and get the hosts back to the level of performance they achieved against the Lions a few weeks ago, when they won 42-5 at Ellis Park.

In further change in the pack, the hard-working Jacques Vermeulen will wear the No 7 jersey, with Luke Stringer left out of the match-23.

Surprisingly, coach Du Preez has opted to keep his son Jean-Luc on the bench as the substitute loose forward.

Even the toughest of the tough don’t like visiting the dentist. But this past weekend’s defeat is proof what happens when you skip an appointment. Today Sharkie paid a visit to the dentist to get his bite back. Now he's ready to sink his teeth into the next challenge.#SHAvRED pic.twitter.com/WZqBCxpQL7 — The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) April 15, 2019

Sharks Team

15 Curwin Bosch 14 Sbu Nkosi 13 Kobus van Wyk 12 André Esterhuizen 11 Lwazi Mvovo 10 Robert du Preez 9 Louis Schreuder (captain) 8 Daniel du Preez 7 Jacques Vermeulen 6 Philip van der Walt 5 Hyron Andrews 4 Ruben van Heerden 3 Coenie Oosthuizen 2 Kerron van Vuuren 1 Tendai Mtawarira.

Bench: 16 Fez Mbatha 17 Juan Schoeman 18 Thomas du Toit 19 Tyler Paul 20 Jean-Luc du Preez 21 Cameron Wright 22 Marius Louw 23 Aphelele Fassi.





