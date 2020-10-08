Malcolm Jaer passed fit for powerful Cheetahs against Pumas
CAPE TOWN - Malcolm Jaer appeared as if he sustained a serious knee injury at Newlands last week, but the flying wing has been passed fit by the Cheetahs for Saturday’s Super Rugby Unlocked clash against the Pumas in Bloemfontein.
Jaer, who started at left wing for the Green team against the Gold outfit in the Springbok Showdown, was taken off on a medical cart after his left knee buckled somewhat as he made a tackle during the second half.
But initial scans showed that it was not as bad as initially feared, with the 25-year-old taking to Instagram to say: “I’m humble and grateful for all the kind messages I have received over the weekend from everyone. God has shown his favour once again and I’ll be on track in the next few days.”
His recovery has been so swift that he has been installed in the No 14 jersey for Saturday’s game at the Free State Stadium (4.30pm kickoff). He is part of a backline loaded with pace and experience in the shape of Clayton Blommetjies, Rosko Specman, Frans Steyn and captain Ruan Pienaar.
Two other players who featured in the Bok Showdown, flank Junior Pokomela and tighthead prop Luan de Bruin, will also run out against the Pumas.
Classy former Southern Kings loose forward Andisa Ntsila will make his competitive Cheetahs debut, having recovered from Covid-19 in July after moving from Port Elizabeth.
Coach Hawies Fourie, though, was unable to call on the following players due to injury: Wilmar Arnoldi (cheekbone), Reniel Hugo (knee), Aranos Coetzee (ankle), Rhyno Smith (quad) and Duncan Saal (hamstring).
For the Pumas, centre Ryan Nell will again lead the Mpumalanga side, who have a number of experienced provincial campaigners such as fullback Devon Williams, wing Luther Obi and giant lock Le Roux Roets in their line-up.
Teams For Bloemfontein
Cheetahs: 15 Clayton Blommetjies 14 Malcolm Jaer 13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg 12 Frans Steyn 11 Rosko Specman 10 Tian Schoeman 9 Ruan Pienaar (captain) 8 Jasper Wiese 7 Junior Pokomela 6 Andisa Ntsila 5 Walt Steenkamp 4 Carl Wegner 3 Luan de Bruin 2 Reinach Venter 1 Charles Marais.
Bench: 16 Louis van der Westhuizen 17 Boan Venter 18 Erich de Jager 19 JP du Preez 20 Chris Massyn 21 Aidon Davis 22 Tian Meyer 23 William Small-Smith.
Pumas: 15 Devon Williams 14 Luther Obi 13 Wayne van der Bank 12 Ryan Nell (captain) 11 Neil Maritz 10 Eddie Fouché 9 Ginter Smuts 8 Willie Engelbrecht 7 Kwanda Dimaza 6 Daniel Maartens 5 Cameron Lindsay 4 Le Roux Roets 3 Ruan Kramer 2 Marko Janse van Rensburg 1 Morgan Naudé.
Bench: 16 Simon Westraadt 17 Liam Hendricks 18 Dewald Maritz 19 Darrien Landsberg 20 Jeandré Rudolph 21 Dian Badenhorst 22 Niel Marais 23 Ruwellyn Isbell.
@AshfakMohamed