Malcolm Jaer passed fit for powerful Cheetahs against Pumas

CAPE TOWN - Malcolm Jaer appeared as if he sustained a serious knee injury at Newlands last week, but the flying wing has been passed fit by the Cheetahs for Saturday’s Super Rugby Unlocked clash against the Pumas in Bloemfontein.

Jaer, who started at left wing for the Green team against the Gold outfit in the Springbok Showdown, was taken off on a medical cart after his left knee buckled somewhat as he made a tackle during the second half.

But initial scans showed that it was not as bad as initially feared, with the 25-year-old taking to Instagram to say: “I’m humble and grateful for all the kind messages I have received over the weekend from everyone. God has shown his favour once again and I’ll be on track in the next few days.”

His recovery has been so swift that he has been installed in the No 14 jersey for Saturday’s game at the Free State Stadium (4.30pm kickoff). He is part of a backline loaded with pace and experience in the shape of Clayton Blommetjies, Rosko Specman, Frans Steyn and captain Ruan Pienaar.

Two other players who featured in the Bok Showdown, flank Junior Pokomela and tighthead prop Luan de Bruin, will also run out against the Pumas.