Manie Libbok gives Sharks quality option at flyhalf, fullback

DURBAN - Sharks chief executive Eduard Coetzee is expecting top-flight rugby in South Africa to kick off in early August, probably in the form of an expanded Currie Cup, and the Durban team will have a relatively unchanged squad to the one that led Super Rugby after seven rounds of that competition.

The notable changes, though, are the departure of senior players Tyler Paul and Louis Schreuder, but this is offset by the recruitment of Bulls utility back Manie Libbok.

Amidst the depths of the Covid-19 crisis, South Africa’s players were given the option to take an early release from their contracts and to negotiate transfers, and on those lines the Sharks came through mostly unscathed.

Flank/lock Paul, loosehead prop Jean Schoeman and scrumhalf Schreuder took the option to move abroad, but on the flip side the Durbanites welcomed the talented Libbok.

“Quite frankly we were surprised as well as very pleased to have Manie coming our way (from Jake White’s Bulls), and this gives us quality options at flyhalf and fullback,” Coetzee said.