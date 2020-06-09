Manie Libbok gives Sharks quality option at flyhalf, fullback
The notable changes, though, are the departure of senior players Tyler Paul and Louis Schreuder, but this is offset by the recruitment of Bulls utility back Manie Libbok.
Amidst the depths of the Covid-19 crisis, South Africa’s players were given the option to take an early release from their contracts and to negotiate transfers, and on those lines the Sharks came through mostly unscathed.
Flank/lock Paul, loosehead prop Jean Schoeman and scrumhalf Schreuder took the option to move abroad, but on the flip side the Durbanites welcomed the talented Libbok.
“Quite frankly we were surprised as well as very pleased to have Manie coming our way (from Jake White’s Bulls), and this gives us quality options at flyhalf and fullback,” Coetzee said.
“Tyler took that option on offer (the Covid-19 contractual escape clause) and has gone to Japan, but the upshot is that we can now look to an excellent option coming through in Celimpelo Gumede, (the teenage product of Durban High School and SA Schools).”
Former captain Schreuder has likewise moved on to Japan and with back-up scrumhalf Cameron Wright moving to the Kings, it means that going forward the Sharks’ scrumhalf options are Sanele Nohamba and last year’s SA Under-20 No 9 Jaden Hendrikse.
Also, Blitzbok hero Werner Kok has now joined the Sharks where he will be gainfully employed either as an openside flank, wing or centre.
IOL Sport