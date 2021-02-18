Marvin Orie joins Western Province Rugby

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - Springbok lock Marvin Orie has signed with Western Province Rugby and will join the DHL Stormers training squad in their preparations for the 2021 season. Orie makes a return to Cape Town having represented Western Province throughout his school career, he wore the WP jersey at the U13 Craven Week, U16 Grant Khomo Week and U18 Craven Week. He moved north to start his professional rugby career after school. An astute line-out operator and renowned for his abilities in the tight-loose, WP will be hoping Orie will add firepower to the Stormers tight five going forward. Stormers Head Coach John Dobson said that the addition of a player of Orie’s calibre is a welcome boost ahead of the 2021 campaign.

“We are thrilled to add a lock of Marvin’s quality to our squad, he is an international who has always posed a major threat when we have come up against him, so he will add valuable depth to our second row.

“Marvin is a product of our youth system and it is great to welcome him home as we embark on an exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium this season,” he said.

Orie himself is looking forward to hitting the ground running with his new team.

“I grew up a DHL Stormers supporter and I am looking forward to growing further as a player in Cape Town surrounded by quality players and working with a top management team,” he said.

Western Province Professional Rugby Chairman Ebrahim Rasool said that the signing of a player of Orie’s quality signals the intent to attract and retain top talent.

“The signing of an international like Marvin shows that we are serious about assembling a world-class playing squad. We are looking forward to confirming more top players who are committing themselves to this team in the near future,” he said.