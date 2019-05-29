AUCKLAND – The Bulls have named their team to play the Blues in Friday's Super Rugby match at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand.
In the absence of their injured captains Handre Pollard and Duane Vermeulen, midfielder Burger Odendaal wear the captain's armband for the first time this season. Both Pollard and Vermeulen have returned to South Africa.
The Bulls team is:
15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 Burger Odendaal (c), 11 Rosko Spekman, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Paul Schoeman, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka
Reserves: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Jannes Kirsten, 20 Ruan Steenkamp, 21 Andre Warner, 22 JT Jackson, 23 Divan Rossouw
