Burger Odendaal captain the Bulls for the first time this season against the Blues this weekend. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

AUCKLAND – The Bulls have named their team to play the Blues in Friday's Super Rugby match at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand.

In the absence of their injured captains Handre Pollard and Duane Vermeulen, midfielder Burger Odendaal wear the captain's armband for the first time this season. Both Pollard and Vermeulen have returned to South Africa.