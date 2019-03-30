The Blues' Tanielu Tele'a was red-carded for challenging Dillyn Leyds in the air but the NEw Zealand team managed to hold on to the win. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The Stormers long wait for a win in New Zealand will continue after mistakes at crucial junctures cost the visitors dearly at Eden Park on Saturday morning. The Blues, reduced to 14-men for the final 10 minutes after Tanielu Tele'a was red-carded for challenging Dillyn Leyds in the air, maintained their composure to close out a thrilling 24-9 bonus point victory.

Tele'a had earlier opened the scoring for the home team with a scintillating run down the right touchline to hit back after the Stormers had opened up a 6-0 lead.

Flyhalf Otere Black added the conversion and a further penalty to stretch the Blues lead to 10-5 at halftime.

Despite the Stormers enjoying the majority of possession and territory in the second half, the visitors failed to capitalise allowing the Blues to remain in the game. Robbie Fleck’s team only had a third Jean-Luc du Plessis penalty to show for all their efforts.

After absorbing all the pressure, the Blues showed how just how dangerous they can actually be when they did eventually get their hands on the ball with the superstar All Blacks Sonny Bill Williams and Rieko Ioane showing their class.

Williams put away Black with his customary off-load to stretch the Blues lead before Ioane delivered a telling blow with his seventh try in three Super Rugby matches.

POINT SCORERS

Blues:

Tries: T. Tele'a , O. Black , R. Ioane

Penalties: O. Black (x3)

Conversions: Black (x1)

Stormers:

Penalties: JL Du Plessis (x3)

