Mixed injury news for Sharks ahead of Cheetahs clash

DURBAN - Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am has been ruled out of his team’s Super Rugby Unlocked match against the Cheetahs at Jonsson Kings Park on Friday night, and the captaincy armband has been given to experienced flank Henco Venter.

Am picked up the injury against the Pumas last week and will be sidelined for four weeks. His place at outside centre is filled by Jeremy Ward.

The good news is that No 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe has been cleared fit after sustaining a hamstring strain against the Bulls and after missing out on the Sharks’ victory over the Pumas last weekend, and he will play off the bench

Everitt has selected a 6-2 split amongst the replacements in the anticipation of a highly physical forward battle.

Former Kings star Yaw Penxe will make his run-on debut for the Sharks in taking over from wing Sbu Nkosi, who is sitting this one out because of a slight niggle.