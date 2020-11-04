Mixed injury news for Sharks ahead of Cheetahs clash
DURBAN - Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am has been ruled out of his team’s Super Rugby Unlocked match against the Cheetahs at Jonsson Kings Park on Friday night, and the captaincy armband has been given to experienced flank Henco Venter.
Am picked up the injury against the Pumas last week and will be sidelined for four weeks. His place at outside centre is filled by Jeremy Ward.
The good news is that No 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe has been cleared fit after sustaining a hamstring strain against the Bulls and after missing out on the Sharks’ victory over the Pumas last weekend, and he will play off the bench
Everitt has selected a 6-2 split amongst the replacements in the anticipation of a highly physical forward battle.
Former Kings star Yaw Penxe will make his run-on debut for the Sharks in taking over from wing Sbu Nkosi, who is sitting this one out because of a slight niggle.
The selection of Ward and Penxe for the two injured World Cup Springboks are the only changes to the side that beat the Pumas.
Werner Kok returns to the squad after a break and is included on the bench.
Sharks team
15 Manie Libbok, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Madosh Tambwe, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Phendulani Buthelezi, 7 Henco Venter (capt), 6 Dylan Richardson 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 JJ van der Mescht, 3 John Hubert-Meyer, 2 Dan Jooste, 1 Ox Nche.
Bench: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Ruben van Heerden, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Werner Kok.
@IOLsport