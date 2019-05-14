Morné Steyn’s arrival comes as current Bok flyhalf Handre Pollard is set to move to France himself. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

The decimation of the Bulls squad continued on Tuesday, with news that Springbok lock RG Snyman will join a Japanese club in 2020. But the Pretoria franchise managed to get someone on their books too, as veteran flyhalf Morné Steyn will return to Loftus Versfeld next season.

Netwerk24 reported that Steyn has signed a two-year deal with the Bulls after a lengthy stint at Stade Francais in Paris.

Steyn’s arrival comes as current Bok flyhalf Handre Pollard is set to move to France himself.

Montpellier boss Mohed Altrad was reported as saying on Monday that Pollard had “agreed in principle” to join his club, although the Bulls No 10 had not yet signed a contract.

Steyn is likely to be play a major role in helping Manie Libbok become the complete player over the next few years.

Libbok has shown glimpses of his talent in Super Rugby this season, and is set to claim the No 10 jersey at Loftus once Pollard departs.

With regards to Snyman, the big Bok lock will be joining the Honda Heat club in Japan in 2020, with the Bulls hoping that he will return to Pretoria in 2021.

Jesse Kriel and Jason Jenkins will also be in Japan next season, with Canon Eagles, while Lood de Jager has joined a number of South Africans at Sale Sharks in the UK.

IOL Sport