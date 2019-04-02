Waisake Naholo in action for New Zealand against South Africa at Loftus Stadium in 2018. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

WELLINGTON – Blockbusting All Black and Otago Highlanders wing Waisake Naholo will miss up to six weeks of Super Rugby after injuring his knee in training, the New Zealand club said Tuesday. The Highlanders are already missing All Blacks scrum-half Aaron Smith with an ankle injury as they face a tough run including four New Zealand derbies in the next five weeks, starting with the Wellington Hurricanes on Friday.

“Waisake Naholo sustained a knee injury at training yesterday. He has undergone an MRI scan, revealing a grade two MCL (medial collateral ligament) injury,” the club said in a brief statement

“He is currently in a knee brace and will be unavailable for up to six weeks while he is rehabilitating.”

Naholo has played 26 Tests for the All Blacks, scoring 16 tries since his debut in 2015.

Waisake Naholo (left) has played 26 Tests for the All Blacks, scoring 16 tries since his debut in 2015. Photo: Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

He broke his leg the same year but famously managed to recover in time for the World Cup after going to Fiji and receiving treatment from his uncle, a traditional healer, which he credited with fixing his injury in just days.

There was no word from the Highlanders on whether he would seek similar treatment for his latest problem.

Agence France-Presse (AFP)