New Bulls man Gio Aplon looking forward to running out at Loftus

FORMER Springbok utility back Gio Aplon has signed for the Bulls and will join the team in June or soon as he is able to travel back to South Africa from Japan, the Pretoria-based side said on their official website.

At 37-years-old, Aplon is no longer a spring chicken, but will still be able to offer the Bulls his speed and stepping ability with ball in hand, as well his experience and valuable knowledge of the Super Rugby landscape.

Aplon, who has 17 Springbok Test caps to his name became a household name in South African rugby during stints with Western Province and the Stormers between 2005-2014. After leaving South African shores, he had stints with Grenoble and most recently the Toyota Verblitz in Japan.

“The Vodacom Bulls have always been a formidable force in the rugby world. I have always had a great deal of respect for the brand and what it has achieved, and I am truly looking forward to running out at Loftus.