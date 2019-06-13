Ruben van Heerden will replace the injured Ruan Botha at lock for the Sharks against the Stormers. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

DURBAN – The Sharks will be boosted by the return of prop Tendai Mtawarira for their Super Rugby match against the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday.

Mtawarira takes over from Mzamo Majola in the front row, with Majola playing off the bench. Lock Ruben van Heerden will move to the starting line-up this week in the absence of Ruan Botha, who has been battling with a nerve impingement on his foot.

There is just one change to the backline, Aphelele Fassi reverting to fullback for Curwin Bosch who has an ankle injury.

Hooker Craig Burden has tweaked his hamstring and is also unavailable, which opens the door of opportunity for Cullen Collopy.

Gideon Koegelenberg provides lock cover on the bench, and utility back Rhyno Smith is named on the bench.

Scrumhalf Cameron Wright also makes a return from injury to provide cover on the bench.

The Sharks have everything to play as they approach the Super Rugby qualifying rounds with much riding on the outcome of the final pool match against the Stormers.

The congestion on the South African conference log means that going down to the final game of the weekend, the permutations are numerous.

With the Bulls and Lions locking horns in the other South African clash, it means that the teams’ respective destinies will only be determined at the final whistle of the final game of the pool stages.

The Crusaders are the only team to have a bye in an action-packed final round of pool matches.

The New Zealanders are the reigning champions and have buttoned up top spot on the overall log with an unassailable lead after the completion of their fixtures.

The Jaguares have also secured their position as conference winners while the four remaining South African sides are separated by just three points going down to the final weekend.

Ahead of this weekend's clash against the @THESTORMERS , we caught up with Tendai 'The Beast' Mtawarira who shared his thoughts on the pending match this Saturday. 🏉#STOvSHA #OurSharksForever 🦈 pic.twitter.com/3VS2rqLoUA — The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) June 13, 2019

Sharks Team

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.

Bench: 16 Cullen Collopy, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Luke Stringer, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Rhyno Smith.

African News Agency (ANA)