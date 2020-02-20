Sanele Nohamba will make his run-on Super Rugby debut when the Sharks play the Rebels in Melbourne on Saturday, while World Cup winner Lukhanyo Am is given a rotational break in another change to the side that lost to the Hurricanes last week. Photo: Joe Allison/www.Photosport.nz

Sanele Nohamba will make his run-on Super Rugby debut when the Sharks play the Rebels in Melbourne on Saturday, while World Cup winner Lukhanyo Am is given a rotational break in another change to the side that lost to the Hurricanes last week. Nohamba, who played well as a substitute flyhalf against the Hurricanes, replaces veteran Louis Schreuder at 9, and Jeremy Ward comes in for Am at outside centre.

Experienced centre Andre Esterhuizen stands in as captain for Am.

In a multiple boost for the Sharks, Curwin Bosch returns at 10 after personal leave; Thomas du Toit has recovered from illness to start at tighthead; and Makazole Mapimpi has passed concussion protocols and will continue on the left wing.

Last week, Ox Nche had to drop from the starting line-up to provide tighthead cover when Du Toit withdrew but is now back in the No 1 jersey.