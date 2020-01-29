PRETORIA – Not too many rugby fans will know the name Ruan Nortje, but the Bulls youngster is ready to make the most of his opportunity now that several big-name stars are no longer involved with the Pretoria-based Super Rugby franchise.
Nortje has had to wait patiently in the wings for his big chance and it looks set to come now that the likes of Lood de Jager, Eli Snyman, Jason Jenkins and RG Snyman are playing abroad.
“I suppose you could say I’ve been thrown in at the deep end,” said the 21-year-old just days out from the Bulls opening their 2020 Super Rugby campaign with a match against the Sharks in Durban. “But, it was awesome working with a guy like Lood last year. But now I need to swim, give it my all. It’s up to me now to make the most of this opportunity... and I’m going to give it my very best.”
Nortje added that it was like “a dream come true” that he was on the verge of playing Super Rugby for the Bulls.
“Of course I’m a bit stressed, but I think that’s normal. I’m also very excited,” Nortje said. The lanky lock made a name for himself while playing at the Under-18 Academy Week a few years ago.