Nortje ready to make the most of his opportunity









Ruan Nortje has had to wait patiently in the wings for his big chance and it looks set to come now. Photo: Steve Haag PRETORIA – Not too many rugby fans will know the name Ruan Nortje, but the Bulls youngster is ready to make the most of his opportunity now that several big-name stars are no longer involved with the Pretoria-based Super Rugby franchise. Nortje has had to wait patiently in the wings for his big chance and it looks set to come now that the likes of Lood de Jager, Eli Snyman, Jason Jenkins and RG Snyman are playing abroad. “I suppose you could say I’ve been thrown in at the deep end,” said the 21-year-old just days out from the Bulls opening their 2020 Super Rugby campaign with a match against the Sharks in Durban. “But, it was awesome working with a guy like Lood last year. But now I need to swim, give it my all. It’s up to me now to make the most of this opportunity... and I’m going to give it my very best.” Nortje added that it was like “a dream come true” that he was on the verge of playing Super Rugby for the Bulls. “Of course I’m a bit stressed, but I think that’s normal. I’m also very excited,” Nortje said. The lanky lock made a name for himself while playing at the Under-18 Academy Week a few years ago.

“I never went to one of the traditional rugby schools (he went to Wonderboom High), but played at the academy week and was approached by a Bulls scout after the first game. It’s something I never expected, but here I am. I’m proud of where I am, but know the hard work only starts now,” he said.

Nortje will compete with semi-veteran locks Juandre Kruger and Andries Ferreira for a starting place in the Bulls team this season, but his light frame will offer coach Pote Human something a little different.

“I only weigh around 108kg and I’m more of a hard grafter, worker (like Franco Mostert),” said Nortje, who ran out for the SA U20 team in 2018. “And yes, with guys like Juandre and Andries around it is good to be able to work with different types of players... it’s how one learns about the game. And, they’ve both got lots of experience.”

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

Human meanwhile will name his team today for Friday’s match against the Sharks, with a few big calls to be made. Will he go with the young and exciting Manie Libbok or the veteran Morne Steyn at flyhalf, will Cornal Hendricks play at centre or on the wing, and will Joshua Strauss feature in the starting XV? Also, have Trevor Nyakane and Lizo Gqoboka done enough in the pre-season to be given the propping spots?

Pretoria News

Like us on Facebook