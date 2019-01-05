Paul Treu is likely to move out of his Stormers assistant coach role. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Paul Treu is set to take up a new role within the Western Province Rugby Union. It is understood that Treu will take charge of a performance management position in 2019, after a proposal he submitted late last year was approved by the board.

The exact details and job title of the role is yet to be finalised, while the final set-up of the Stormers coaching structure remains uncertain only weeks before their Super Rugby opener against the Bulls on February 16.

Treu was the Stormers defence coach for three seasons, before a coaching set-up reshuffle in 2018 expanded his role into attack – structured attack and defence – while fellow assistant coach Paul Feeney was in charge of unstructured attack and defence.

Robbie Fleck appears set to see out his contract as head coach for the 2019 season, but whether a replacement for Treu will be brought in remains to be seen, while Feeney’s involvement going forward isn’t yet clear either.

It is understood that the New Zealander could be appointed as the union’s skills coach, while Western Province boss John Dobson and his assistant Norman Laker could also be brought into the Stormers set-up.

Treu’s move from a hands-on coaching role with the Stormers comes after the WP Rugby Union was cleared of the claims of unfair discrimination made by the former Blitzboks chief, who felt that he was being marginalised by Fleck and Feeney.

In September last year, Treu submitted a document detailing his grievances to the board after walking out of a Stormers meeting in July.

An independent investigation was performed by legal firm Bowmans, and their final report, according to WP Rugby, stated that no substance to the allegations of unfair discrimination was found.

The report did, however, contain recommendations made by Bowmans, but there has been no mention of those recommendations by WP.





