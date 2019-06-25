Referee Jaco Peyper. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – World Cup referee Jaco Peyper will be the only South African match official on duty at this weekend's Super Rugby semifinals in Argentina and New Zealand.

Peyper will run the line as one of the two assistant referees in the New Zealand derby between the Crusaders and Hurricanes at the Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch.

Semifinal fixtures and officials

Friday: 
Jaguares v Brumbies, Jose Amalfitani Stadium, Buenos Aires
Referee: Mike Fraser
AR1: Glen Jackson
AR2: Federico Anselmi
TMO: Santiago Borsani

Saturday: 
Crusaders v Hurricanes, Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch
Referee: Nic Berry
AR1: Jaco Peyper
AR2: Paul Williams
TMO: Ben Skeen  

African News Agency (ANA)