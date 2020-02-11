Jaco Peyper will be the referee in the match between Stormers and the Lions. Photo: Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - Jaco Peyper will lead an all South African affair among the officials for the Super Rugby match between the Lions and the Stormers.This weekend's South African derby will be hosted at Ellis Park on Saturday. Peyper will be in charge, assisted on the touchlines by Marius van der Westhuizen and Rasta Rasivhenge. Willie Vos be the Television Match Official (TMO).

Earlier in the day, New Zealand’s Ben O’Keefe will be the referee in the clash between the Hurricanes and the Sharks in Wellington. The two assistant referees will be Mike Fraser and Rebecca Mahoney. Aaron Paterson will take charge of TMO duties.

One more South African official will be in action this weekend with AJ Jacobs an assistant referee in Friday's match featuring the Rebels against the Waratahs.

That match in Melbourne will be at 10:15 (SA time) with Saturday's Brumbies v Highlanders match in Canberra at 10:15 (SA time).