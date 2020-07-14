Pieter Burger has big plans for Lions after lockdown stadium boom

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - The new man in charge of Ellis Park Stadium, Pieter Burger, prefers to look at the glass as half full rather than half empty. While he’s fully aware there are some major challenges facing him in his new role - mainly because of the spread and dangers of the coronavirus - he is also hopeful that once the pandemic is under control (or over) South African sports fans will go out in their numbers to support their local teams, in this case, the Lions. Burger was recently appointed managing director of Ellis Park, starting in his new job on August 1 and taking over from Edgar Rathbone, who has moved to Pretoria, where he has taken up the role of chief executive of the Blue Bulls. He will finish up as CEO of the Mpumalanga Rugby Union at the end of this month. The suspension of all sport, including rugby, in South Africa, and the unlikelihood of Ellis Park being used for anything sport-related in the next few weeks and months hasn’t stopped Burger from planning for the future even if it’s probably far more challenging in these times as opposed to when the world was Covid-19 free. “There is no industry that hasn’t been affected but we simply have to keep on going and looking forward,” said Burger.

“Look, Ellis Park is a fantastic, iconic stadium, and there are really good structures in place, but there is always work to do. And, there is always room for improvement.

“Of course, with this pandemic on us now, there’s a lot of negativity, but there is also an opportunity for positivity and that is why I like to look at the glass as half full rather than half empty.”

Burger said the suspension of rugby and the forced rethink of sport around the world had given administrators like himself a chance to also reflect and look for ways to grow and develop once sport starts up again - whenever that may be.

“In the years before Covid hit us, there was almost no time to think about things and consider different and other options,” he said.

“Time constraints (because of non-stop sport) blocked us from doing different things, we were scared (to rock the boat), but I think going forward we’ll be forced to think outside the box and that is exciting.

“Everyone involved in stadium management and professional sport is going to have to look for different income streams, consider alternative commercial models to ensure sustainability, and I’m looking forward to being a part of those kinds of projects.”

While Burger said it would be important to “cash in” when sport opened up for the fans again, he realised that once the pandemic was brought under control he would again be involved in a “fight” for the supporters with broadcasters. Super Rugby attendance numbers dropped markedly over the last few years with some venues in the last two seasons battling to get home fans in for games.

“I think sports fans are extremely hungry for live sport right now. When everything opens up again I foresee plenty of fans turning up at the stadiums to watch their teams and heroes in action. There will be an initial boom and we’re going to have to be smart to capitalise on it.

“It’s the new youth market we have to target and get to come to the stadiums. They are our future and we need to find the right language to talk to them; it’s the key to getting the crowds back and keeping them.

“The challenges though are big. Youngsters today and our fans of tomorrow have so many things to keep them occupied over weekends and, let’s be honest, watching sport on TV nowadays is so good; you can pause and rewind live games, you’ve got the fridge a few metres away and you can braai while watching back-to-back games.

“We have to accept these things, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still make the paying fan have a blast at the stadium and want to go to the ground to support his or her team.”

And, as Burger predicts, if more and more overseas-based South African rugby players return to these shores and more Springbok stars play locally, there’s every chance the Currie Cup could just spark back to life in the years ahead, ensuring places like the iconic Ellis Park become “must-go-to” venues.



