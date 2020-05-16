Pieter-Steph du Toit makes a U-turn, ditches the Stormers - report

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share



Netwerk24 reports that the Springbok flank opted to make use of SA Rugby’s 21-day cost-saving window and terminate his contract with the Cape side. SA Rugby, together with other role-players, took the decision to allow all contracted players to end their deals with their unions and pursue other interests.

According to the article, Western Province were under the impression that Du Toit was staying put. However, the World Cup-winning loose forward apparently changed his mind and decided to terminate his contact with immediate effect. CAPE TOWN - World Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit has seemingly turned his back on Western Province and the Stormers.





Du Toit has been linked with a big-money move to France, with Montpellier apparently ready to fork out an estimated R73 million over three tears for the indefatigable for the Springbok star.





But Du Toit is not the only player leaving the Cape, with Netwerk24 reporting that versatile forward Cobus Wiese and flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis are also on their way out of the Province.





The Lions lost five players in the on Thursday , with Bok hooker Malcolm Marx, exciting back Tyrone Green, flyhalf Shaun Reynolds and young flanker, Ruan Vermaak all seemingly looking for opportunities abroad.





The Sharks managed to hold on to their prized World Cup stars Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am, but lock-cum-flank Tyler Paul is believed to have opted out.





Meanwhile, the Bulls have lost backline player Johnny Kotze.





@IOLSport