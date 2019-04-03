The exciting Manie Libbok will take over from the rested Handre Pollard at flyhalf for the Bulls against the Jaguares. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Duane Vermeulen will captain the Bulls against the Jaguares on Saturday, with Handre Pollard and Jesse Kriel rested as part of the Springbok World Cup protocols. Big No 8 Vermeulen is also a key part of Bok coach Rassie Erasmus’ plans, but he will hold the fort in the absence of regular skipper Pollard at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (3.05pm kickoff).

The forced changes sees the exciting Manie Libbok get an opportunity to steer the Bulls ship at flyhalf, while Dylan Sage will wear the No 13 jersey.

But coach Pote Human hasn’t stopped there, bringing in two new wings in Johnny Kotze and Jade Stighling in place of Cornal Hendricks and Rosko Specman respectively, while Jannes Kirsten comes in at blindside flank.

Hanro Liebenberg now shifts to No 4 lock for the injured Jason Jenkins.

With Schalk Brits suspended following his fight with Akker van der Merwe, Corniel Els will make his first Super Rugby start at hooker, with fit-again Jaco Visagie coming on to the bench.

Having gone down 27-12 to the Jaguares in Buenos Aires in February, the Bulls will be keen to get their revenge at Loftus on Saturday.

“The Jaguares are very, very competitive and have shown that they can win away from home,” Human said on Wednesday.

“We will be looking for some consistency in performance, and we need to play better when at home, as we have some of the best home support in the competition.

“We have rested some players, but the new guys are all very keen to make a contribution, and I expect a massive effort from all of them.”

Bulls Team

15 Divan Rossouw 14 Johnny Kotze 13 Dylan Sage 12 Burger Odendaal 11 Jade Stighling 10 Manie Libbok 9 Embrose Papier 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain) 7 Jannes Kirsten 6 Ruan Steenkamp 5 Eli Snyman 4 Hanro Liebenberg 3 Trevor Nyakane 2 Corniel Els 1 Lizo Gqoboka.

Bench: 16 Jaco Visagie 17 Simphiwe Matanzima 18 Conraad van Vuuren 19 Thembelani Bholi 20 Tim Agaba 21 Ivan van Zyl 22 JT Jackson 23 Cornal Hendricks.





IOL Sport