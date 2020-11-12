Positive Covid-19 test influences Sharks team selection for Griquas

DURBAN - The selection of the Sharks team to play Griquas has been affected by a positive test for Covid-19 in the player group, resulting in three players being rendered unavailable for selection. One player tested positive this week and two players that he has been in close contact have also gone into isolation. The player who tested positive will be isolated for 14 days and the other two players for seven days, after which they will be tested again. Players that are not in the match 23 this week include last week’s captain against the Cheetahs, Henco Venter, No 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, and prop Michael Kumberai. Centre Jeremy Ward takes over the captaincy in a side that has five changes from the combination that beat the Cheetahs in Durban last weekend.

After playing off the bench for the last three games, hooker Kerron van Vuuren will make his first start of the tournament in a rotational change with Dan Jooste, while Ruben van Heerden is back in the second row after two starts for JJ van der Mescht, who will also play off the bench.

In the back row, Thembelani Bholi has earned his first start after two impressive performances as a substitute, while James Venter returns from injury to the starting line-up in place of Dylan Richardson, with Phepsi Buthelezi completing the loose trio at No 8.

There is a Sharks debut at fullback for former Griqua Anthony Volmink, who last week joined the squad. There is also a likely debut off the bench for former Pumas and Griquas prop Khwezi Mona.

Springbok wing S’bu Nkosi has recovered from injury and is among the substitutes.

Sharks

15 Anthony Volmink, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Jeremy Ward (capt), 12 Marius Louw, 11 Madosh Tambwe, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 John-Hubert Meyer, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ox Nche.

Bench: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Khwezi Mona, 19 JJ van der Mescht, 20 Dylan Richardson, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Sbu Nkosi.

