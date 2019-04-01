Pote Human has led a Bulls revival in Super Rugby so far, with wins over the Stormers, Lions and Sharks (twice). Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Four wins out of six matches has seen Bulls coach Pote Human secure a one-year contract extension at Loftus Versfeld. The 59-year-old former Eastern Province and Free State loose forward was somewhat of a surprise choice as head honcho last year, following the departure of John Mitchell to England.

They have lost to the Jaguares (away) and Chiefs (home), but the Blue Bulls Company (BBCo) have been impressed by the manner in which Human has built on Mitchell’s structures and attacking mindset.

The Bulls have also been able to get physical when required, as they proved with a hard-fought 19-16 win over the Sharks in Durban at the weekend, where Handre Pollard kicked a late penalty to clinch the victory.

His contract has been extended for a year, with an option to renew.

“It’s a massive honour to be entrusted with this role, especially knowing that I have the backing of the people around me,” Human said in a statement on Monday.

“It’s been a good start thus far, and I firmly believe that we are heading in the right direction as a team.

“However, there is a long season ahead with lots of work to be done, and I am excited to get on with things. I’d also like to sincerely thank the BBCo for believing in me and giving me this opportunity.”

In addition, the Bulls have bolstered their front-row stocks by signing former Sharks tighthead Wiehahn Herbst.

The 31-year-old front-ranker has been plying his trade at Ulster in Northern Ireland over the last few years, having earned 40 Super Rugby caps for the Sharks before that.

Herbst will bring welcome experience at tighthead prop, where Springbok Trevor Nyakane is the incumbent starter.

The Bulls are back in action on Saturday, where they will look to avenge their earlier defeat against the Jaguares in Argentina with a victory at Loftus Versfeld (3.05pm kickoff).





