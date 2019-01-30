Schalk Brits will start for the Bulls against the Stormers on Sunday. Photo: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – New acquisitions Duane Vermeulen and Schalk Brits will spearhead a Bulls team brimming with Springboks for the warm-up match against the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday. Bulls coach Pote Human announced a strong-looking starting lineup that includes eight Springbok players led by Lood de Jager for the first time.

Vermeulen will slot in at number eight alongside Jannes Kirsten and Paul Schoeman, who also be making their first appearances for the Bulls since joining from the Cheetahs.

“There are new faces in the team but the likes of Schalk and Duane are so experienced that they slotted in from the start,” Human said.

“It will be a matter of getting the combinations going, have them tested against quality opposition like the Stormers and get an idea of where we are.

“I am pleased with the experience and quality in the group but you still need some matches together to get going and the weekend’s match in Cape Town will do exactly that.”

Duane Vermeulen will play his first match for the Bulls against his former team on Sunday. Photo: Backpagepix

The Bulls team is:

Warrick Gelant, Jade Stighling, Jesse Kriel, Burger Odendaal, Duncan Matthews, Handre Pollard, Ivan van Zyl, Duane Vermeulen, Jannes Kirsten, Paul Schoeman, Lood de Jager, Eli Snyman, Trevor Nyakane, Schalk Brits, Lizo Gqoboka.

Replacements: Corniel Els, Simphiwe Matanzina, Dayan van der Westhuizen, Ruan Nortje, Ruan Steenkamp, Thembelani Bholi, Embrose Papier, Manie Libbok, Dylan Sage, Johnny Kotze, Divan Rossouw.





