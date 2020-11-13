Pumas pack in quarantine for after positive Covid-19 tests

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG- The match between the Lions and Pumas on Saturday at Emirates Airline Park has been postponed due to Covid-19 protocols, it was announced by SA Rugby on Friday. The postponement is due to two positive tests returning to the Pumas on Friday morning, after earlier in the week one player from the Nelspruit-based team had initially tested positive for the virus. The Friday morning tests triggered the National Institute for Communicable Diseases' protocols which advised that the encounter not go ahead as scheduled "to limit the risk of further infection in the rugby community." It was further revealed that the infections occurred within the Pumas forwards, especially a group of players that were involved in a scrumming session and as a result the entire Pumas pack will now enter a 10 day period of self-isolation and quarantine. That period also puts the Pumas final SuperRugby Unlocked match against the Blue Bulls in jeopardy next weekend, but as explained by the SA Rugby statement, a workaround was being considered to reschedule not only that encounter at Loftus Versveld, but also the match against the Lions.

Previously, the Lions had their match against the Cheetahs at first postponed and then cancelled last month after a viral cluster compromised the Johannesburg team. Each team was awarded a draw, and two points in the standings in that instance, but at the moment it seems that SA Rugby wishes not to follow that example.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how and when SA Rugby will reschedule the matches. The final matchday of SuperRugby Unlocked is scheduled for next weekend and will immediately be followed by the start of the Currie Cup a week later.

That tournament will play out the remainder of the year, with no break over the festive season, and come to its completion on January 23.

As confirmed by SA Rugby Friday night's match between the Griquas and Sharks in Kimberley and Saturday's clash at Newlands between the Cheetahs and the Stormers remain unaffected and will continue as scheduled.

@FreemanZAR