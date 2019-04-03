Sharks and Springbok hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle's B-sample also tested positive for a banned substance. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – The SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) confirmed on Wednesday that Sharks and Springbok hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle’s B-sample has tested positive for a banned substance. The South African rugby fraternity was recently rocked when news broke that Ralepelle had been implicated in a doping scandal for the third time in his career in January.

After Saids executed random drug tests at Kings Park during the pre-season, Ralepelle's A-sample urine test reportedly returned a positive finding.

The 32-year-old was already in the midst of an ongoing injury rehabilitation process, but has since been preoccupied with launching an investigation into the adverse finding, with Ralepelle insisting that he did not intentionally take any prohibited substance.

Saids released the following statement:

“The B-sample result of Sharks rugby player, Mahlatse Chilliboy Ralepelle, confirmed the presence of the banned substance, Zeranol. During the sample collection process, the athlete divides his sample into an A-sample container (60ml) and a B-sample container (30ml) and seals both containers. The B-sample container, therefore, contains the same urine as the A-sample container.

“Upon receipt of the athlete’s A and B-samples at the laboratory, only the A-sample’s seal is broken and the sample is then analysed for banned substances.

When the presence of a banned substance is identified in the A-sample, the athlete is notified and has the option to accept the result or have the B-sample analysed to confirm or invalidate the A-sample result. Mr Ralepelle exercised his right to have his B-sample analysed.”

“The athlete now has the option of accepting the result and offering a guilty plea, where after a reasoned decision will be issued explaining the doping sanction.

“The athlete may also submit a plea for consideration of a reduced sanction by providing mitigating circumstances. Should the athlete opt to contest the sample result, a hearing of an independent tribunal panel will be convened to adjudicate over the proceeding and hand down a decision.”

African News Agency (ANA)