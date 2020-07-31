Rebels beat Western Force in Super Rugby extra time

The Melbourne Rebels - through Isi Naisarani - secured a super-time victory over the Western Force on Friday. Photo: MelbourneRebels.rugby

SYDNEY – Australia No. 8 Isi Naisarani scored the match-winning try in the second minute of extra time Friday to give the Melbourne Rebels a 25-20 win over the Western Force in Super Rugby Australia.

It was the fourth straight loss for the Force.

Both teams had a chance to break the 20-20 deadlock. A penalty kick by Force flyhalf Jono Lance went wide of the posts with five minutes left before a 60-meter strike by Rebels fullback Reece Hodge after the full-time siren fell short.

The teams were level 10-10 at halftime.