Rebels beat Western Force in Super Rugby extra time
The Melbourne Rebels - through Isi Naisarani - secured a super-time victory over the Western Force on Friday. Photo: MelbourneRebels.rugby
SYDNEY – Australia No. 8 Isi Naisarani scored the match-winning try in the second minute of extra time Friday to give the Melbourne Rebels a 25-20 win over the Western Force in Super Rugby Australia.
It was the fourth straight loss for the Force.
Both teams had a chance to break the 20-20 deadlock. A penalty kick by Force flyhalf Jono Lance went wide of the posts with five minutes left before a 60-meter strike by Rebels fullback Reece Hodge after the full-time siren fell short.
The teams were level 10-10 at halftime.
Naisarani celebrating his 5️⃣0️⃣th in style 🛡️💪![CDATA[]]>🏽 pic.twitter.com/K8bilDmqay— Melbourne Rebels (@MelbourneRebels) July 31, 2020
The first-place ACT Brumbies, winners of all three Super Rugby Australia matches, host the Queensland Reds in the other weekend match on Saturday.
The New South Wales Waratahs have a weekend bye.
Associated Press (AP)