Reds trio released after refusing coronavirus pay cuts

SYDNEY - Rugby Australia do not expect a rush of players to walk away from their contracts after they agreed to release Wallabies lock Izack Rodda and two of his Queensland Reds team mates who refused to take pay cuts during the Covid-19 shutdown.

Rodda, flyhalf Isaac Lucas and lock Harry Hockings, were stood down by the Reds last Monday for refusing to accept the pay cuts and their agent said on Friday they had sought termination of their contracts.

Rugby Australia (RA) interim chief executive Rob Clarke said they had released the trio on Saturday, but he doubted the decision would set a precedent for other players to demand a release.

"We haven't had any indication from any other players that they are looking beyond our shores," Clarke said in a conference call with reporters. "We understand the challenges the players are going through, it's no different from the staff.

"But ... every single business in this country and around the world are facing the same decisions (and) other rugby economies are suffering as much as we are.