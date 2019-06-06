Aphiwe Dyantyi leaves the Stormers scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies in his wake to score for the Lions at Ellis Park last week. Photo: Chris Kotze/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Rookie flyhalf Shaun Reynolds has been retained in the starting team by the Lions for Saturday’s Super Rugby match against the Hurricanes at Ellis Park. Kickoff is 3pm.

Reynolds started against the Stormers last weekend when Elton Jantjies was axed for a breach of team protocol, and delivered an assured performance as the Lions won 41-22.

And he has again been picked in the run-on side this week, even though Jantjies is again available for the team.

The Springbok No 10 will play from the bench.

Lions coach Swys de Bruin has in fact picked the same starting team that did duty last week for this week’s round 17 match.

The Hurricanes are coming off a good win against the Sharks in Durban.

Besides Jantjies coming on to the bench, young prop Nathan McBeth has also been recalled, in place of Sti Sithole.

The Lions go into the weekend’s action second in the SA Conference and looking for a win to ensure they get into the top eight, and the playoff places.

After this weekend’s match, they finish their round-robin schedule against the Bulls in Pretoria next week.

Meanwhile, the Lions have received a big boost with the news that Bok wing Aphiwe Dyantyi has extended his stay with the Lions.

He put pen to paper this week to remain a Lions player until the end of the 2021 Super Rugby campaign.

PLAYER ANNOUNCEMENT@aphiweQ04 has put pen to paper and committed to the @emirates Lions until 2021. Dyantyi has 22 Vodacom Super Rugby caps for the Emirates Lions since his debut in 2018.#LionsPride pic.twitter.com/m4ceMcMIIU — Emirates Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) June 6, 2019

Lions Team

Andries Coetzee, Courtnall Skosan, Lionel Mapoe, Harold Vorster, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Shaun Reynolds, Ross Cronjé, Kwagga Smith, Vincent Tjsituka, Cyle Brink, Marvin Orie, Stephan Lewies, Carlu Sadie, Malcolm Marx (captain), Dylan Smith.

Bench: Jan-Henning Campher, Nathan McBeth, Johannes Jonker, Reinhard Nothnagel, Marnus Schoeman, Nic Groom, Elton Jantjies, Tyrone Green.





