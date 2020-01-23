CAPE TOWN – Experienced centre Jamie Roberts says he has joined South African side the Stormers to win Super Rugby, but adds he has not given up hope of a return to the Welsh national team in the coming months.
Roberts, 33, was unveiled by the Cape Town-based team on Thursday and revealed the challenge of playing in Super Rugby was one he felt he could not turn down at this stage of his career.
"I want to win Super Rugby, that's why I have come here," he told reporters. "I just want to contribute to the team and bring my strengths. It is about doing what I do well.
"Super Rugby is different to Northern Hemisphere rugby, it's quicker, you see a lot more passing and it's a more open game.
"I am looking forward to playing like that, a lot of the rugby we play back home is in the rain and on heavy pitches. That was the immediate different here, how fast the track (pitch) is and how hot it is."