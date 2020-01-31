JOHANNESBURG - It's the 25th anniversary of Super Rugby and to kick off the season, a retrospective Jacques van der Westhuyzen hosts 1995 World Cup winner Joel Stransky as they discuss the past, present and future of the competition. All four South African sides are in action this weekend with the Lions the only team to play away as they travel to South America.

The Stormers host New Zealand's Hurricanes, while the Sharks play at home against the Bulls in the only SA derby.

Listen in as Independent's senior rugby writer Jacques van der Westhuyzen quizzes Springbok legend Joel Stransky about the chances of the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers.

Stransky also gives his prediction of their chances on Matchday 1 of the tournament, starting Friday night with the Sharks v Bulls.