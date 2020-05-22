Russell Winter joins Jake White at the Blue Bulls

CAPE TOWN – Former Western Province forwards coach Russell Winter has joined the Blue Bulls as one of Jake White’s assistants.

Winter, who played Super Rugby for the Cats and Lions in the early 2000s, and who represented the Blitzboks at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur, joins White in Pretoria, having played under him when he was at Johannesburg's Jeppe High School.

Winter is eager to link up with his new team once rugby resumes again, with the season having been suspended due to the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

“The Bulls have always been a special team that have enjoyed success at the highest level. I’m excited to be part of this Bulls family that shares so many values that I hold dear,” Winter said according to the franchise’s website.

“I look forward to doing everything in my power to assist in making the Bulls a team that not only produces the results on the field, but also goes above and beyond in making our supporters proud,” he said.