JOHANNESBURG – Jaco Pyper has been appointed to referee Saturday's South Africa Super Rugby derby between hosts Bulls and the Stormers at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.
The only other South African to referee a game this weekend is Nic Berry who will be in charge of the Sunwolves game against the Sharks, also on Saturday.
The 2019 season kicks off with a full seven-match round and starts on Friday night with two matches. Glen Jackson has the whistle for the opening match of the season in Hamilton when the Chiefs host the Highlanders.
Ben O'Keeffe will be in Canberra to referee the Australian Conference derby between the Brumbies and Rebels.
Weekend's list of officials:
Friday:
Chiefs v Highlanders @ FMG Stadium, Hamilton
Referee: Glen Jackson
AR1: Federico Anselmi
AR2: Nick Briant
TMO: Aaron Paterson
Brumbies v Rebels @ GIO Stadium, Canberra
Referee: Ben O'Keeffe
AR1: Angus Gardner
AR2: Damon Murphy
TMO: James Leckie
Saturday:
Blues v Crusaders @ Eden Park, Auckland
Referee: Nick Briant
AR1: Federico Anselmi
AR2: Dan Waenga
TMO: Ben Skeen
Waratahs v Hurricanes @ Brookvale Oval, Sydney
Referee: Angus Gardner
AR1: Ben O'Keeffe
AR2: Damon Murphy
TMO: James Leckie
Sunwolves v Sharks @ Singapore National Stadium
Referee: Nic Berry
AR1: Marius van der Westhuizen
AR2: AJ Jacobs
TMO: Minoru Fuji
Bulls v Stormers @ Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria
Referee: Jaco Peyper
AR1: Paul Williams
AR2: Egon Seconds
TMO: Marius Jonker
Jaguares v Lions @ Jose Amalfitani Stadium, Buenos Aires
Referee: Mike Fraser
AR1: Brendon Pickerill
AR2: Rasta Rasivhenge
TMO: Santiago Borsani
Bye: Reds
