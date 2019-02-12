Referee Jaco Peyper will handle Bulls v Stormers clash at Loftus this weekend. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Jaco Pyper has been appointed to referee Saturday's South Africa Super Rugby derby between hosts Bulls and the Stormers at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria. The only other South African to referee a game this weekend is Nic Berry who will be in charge of the Sunwolves game against the Sharks, also on Saturday.

The 2019 season kicks off with a full seven-match round and starts on Friday night with two matches. Glen Jackson has the whistle for the opening match of the season in Hamilton when the Chiefs host the Highlanders.

Ben O'Keeffe will be in Canberra to referee the Australian Conference derby between the Brumbies and Rebels.

Egon Seconds will assist referee Jaco Peyper at Loftus this weekend. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Weekend's list of officials:

Friday:

Chiefs v Highlanders @ FMG Stadium, Hamilton

Referee: Glen Jackson

AR1: Federico Anselmi

AR2: Nick Briant

TMO: Aaron Paterson

Brumbies v Rebels @ GIO Stadium, Canberra

Referee: Ben O'Keeffe

AR1: Angus Gardner

AR2: Damon Murphy

TMO: James Leckie



Saturday:

Blues v Crusaders @ Eden Park, Auckland

Referee: Nick Briant

AR1: Federico Anselmi

AR2: Dan Waenga

TMO: Ben Skeen

Waratahs v Hurricanes @ Brookvale Oval, Sydney

Referee: Angus Gardner

AR1: Ben O'Keeffe

AR2: Damon Murphy

TMO: James Leckie

Sunwolves v Sharks @ Singapore National Stadium

Referee: Nic Berry

AR1: Marius van der Westhuizen

AR2: AJ Jacobs

TMO: Minoru Fuji

Bulls v Stormers @ Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Referee: Jaco Peyper

AR1: Paul Williams

AR2: Egon Seconds

TMO: Marius Jonker

Jaguares v Lions @ Jose Amalfitani Stadium, Buenos Aires

Referee: Mike Fraser

AR1: Brendon Pickerill

AR2: Rasta Rasivhenge

TMO: Santiago Borsani

Bye: Reds

