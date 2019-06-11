Referee AJ Jacobs will have the whistle in the match between the Stormers and Sharks. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – South African referees have been named for the two SA Super Rugby derbies which will be played in Saturday's season-defining final round of regular season fixtures. Sanzaar (South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina Rugby) on Tuesday announced that referees AJ Jacobs and Marius van der Westhuizen will work the matches in Cape Town and Pretoria.

Jacobs will be in control of a Stormers match for the second consecutive week at Newlands. The Cape side play the Sharks who have come in for plenty of criticism recently with coach Robert du Preez under fire from various quarters.

The Jaguares have won the Conference but all four South African teams can mathematically qualify for the quarterfinals.

All SA officials on duty this weekend will be involved in matches in the country, apart from the World Cup-bound Marius Jonker who will be the TMO (television match official) for the match at Jose Amalfitani Stadium, Buenos Aires, on Friday.

Weekend list of officials:

Friday:

Highlanders v Waratahs, Rugby Park Stadium, Invercargill

Referee: Mike Fraser

AR1: Brendon Pickerill

AR2: James Munro

TMO: Glenn Newman

Rebels v Chiefs, AAMI Park, Melbourne

Referee: Angus Gardner

AR1: Ben O'Keeffe

AR2: Graham Cooper

TMO: George Ayoub

Jaguares v Sunwolves, Jose Amalfitani Stadium, Buenos Aires

Referee: Federico Anselmi

AR1: Nick Briant

AR2: Juan Pablo Federico

TMO: Marius Jonker





Marius van der Westhuizen will handle the match between the Bulls and Lions. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Saturday:

Hurricanes v Blues, Westpac Stadium, Wellington

Referee: Glen Jackson

AR1: Brendon Pickerill

AR2: Mike Fraser

TMO: Glenn Newman

Brumbies v Reds, GIO Stadium, Canberra

Referee: Paul Williams

AR1: Ben O'Keeffe

AR2: Graham Cooper

TMO: James Leckie

Stormers v Sharks, DHL Newlands, Cape Town

Referee: AJ Jacobs

AR1: Cwengile Jadezweni

AR2: Divan Uys

TMO: Willie Vos

Bulls v Lions, Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Referee: Marius van der Westhuizen

AR1: Egon Seconds

AR2: Stefan Geldenhuys

TMO: Christie du Preez

Bye: Crusaders

African News Agency (ANA)