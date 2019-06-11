CAPE TOWN – South African referees have been named for the two SA Super Rugby derbies which will be played in Saturday's season-defining final round of regular season fixtures.
Sanzaar (South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina Rugby) on Tuesday announced that referees AJ Jacobs and Marius van der Westhuizen will work the matches in Cape Town and Pretoria.
Jacobs will be in control of a Stormers match for the second consecutive week at Newlands. The Cape side play the Sharks who have come in for plenty of criticism recently with coach Robert du Preez under fire from various quarters.
The Jaguares have won the Conference but all four South African teams can mathematically qualify for the quarterfinals.
All SA officials on duty this weekend will be involved in matches in the country, apart from the World Cup-bound Marius Jonker who will be the TMO (television match official) for the match at Jose Amalfitani Stadium, Buenos Aires, on Friday.
Weekend list of officials:
Friday:
Highlanders v Waratahs, Rugby Park Stadium, Invercargill
Referee: Mike Fraser
AR1: Brendon Pickerill
AR2: James Munro
TMO: Glenn Newman
Rebels v Chiefs, AAMI Park, Melbourne
Referee: Angus Gardner
AR1: Ben O'Keeffe
AR2: Graham Cooper
TMO: George Ayoub
Jaguares v Sunwolves, Jose Amalfitani Stadium, Buenos Aires
Referee: Federico Anselmi
AR1: Nick Briant
AR2: Juan Pablo Federico
TMO: Marius Jonker
Saturday:
Hurricanes v Blues, Westpac Stadium, Wellington
Referee: Glen Jackson
AR1: Brendon Pickerill
AR2: Mike Fraser
TMO: Glenn Newman
Brumbies v Reds, GIO Stadium, Canberra
Referee: Paul Williams
AR1: Ben O'Keeffe
AR2: Graham Cooper
TMO: James Leckie
Stormers v Sharks, DHL Newlands, Cape Town
Referee: AJ Jacobs
AR1: Cwengile Jadezweni
AR2: Divan Uys
TMO: Willie Vos
Bulls v Lions, Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria
Referee: Marius van der Westhuizen
AR1: Egon Seconds
AR2: Stefan Geldenhuys
TMO: Christie du Preez
Bye: Crusaders
