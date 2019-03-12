JOHANNESBURG – Egon Seconds will referee the weekend's final Super Rugby match which will see the visiting Australian team the Rebels going up against the Lions at Ellis Park.
In the other weekend match in South Africa the Stormers will host the Jaguares at Newlands with Jaco Peyper blowing the whistle.
The weekend's Super Rugby officials are:
Friday
Chiefs v Hurricanes @ FMG Stadium, Hamilton
Referee: Mike Fraser
AR1: Brendon Pickerill
AR2: Nick Hogan
TMO: Shane McDermott
Brumbies v Waratahs @ GIO Stadium, Canberra
Referee: Glen Jackson
AR1: Jordan Way
AR2: Amy Perrett
TMO: James Leckie
Stormers v Jaguares @ DHL Newlands, Cape Town
Referee: Jaco Peyper
AR1: Marius van der Westhuizen
AR2: Rasta Rasivhenge
TMO: Christe du Preez
Saturday
Sunwolves v Reds @ Prince Chichibu Stadium, Tokyo
Referee: Damon Murphy
AR1: Shuhei Kubo
AR2: Aki Aso
TMO: Minoru Fuji
Highlanders v Crusaders @ Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin
Referee: Brendon Pickerill
AR1: Mike Fraser
AR2: James Doleman
TMO: Glenn Newman
Lions v Rebels @ Emirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg
Referee: Egon Seconds
AR1: Jaco Peyper
AR2: Cwengile Jadezweni
TMO: Willie Vos
Bye: Bulls, Sharks, Blues.
African News Agency (ANA)