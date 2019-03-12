Egon Seconds will have the whistle in the weekend's Lions v Rebels clash. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Egon Seconds will referee the weekend's final Super Rugby match which will see the visiting Australian team the Rebels going up against the Lions at Ellis Park.

In the other weekend match in South Africa the Stormers will host the Jaguares at Newlands with Jaco Peyper blowing the whistle.