Egon Seconds will have the whistle in the weekend's Lions v Rebels clash. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Egon Seconds will referee the weekend's final Super Rugby match which will see the visiting Australian team the Rebels going up against the Lions at Ellis Park.

In the other weekend match in South Africa the Stormers will host the Jaguares at Newlands with Jaco Peyper blowing the whistle.

The weekend's Super Rugby officials are:

Friday

Chiefs v Hurricanes @ FMG Stadium, Hamilton

Referee: Mike Fraser

AR1: Brendon Pickerill

AR2: Nick Hogan

TMO: Shane McDermott 

Brumbies v Waratahs @ GIO Stadium, Canberra

Referee: Glen Jackson

AR1: Jordan Way

AR2: Amy Perrett

TMO: James Leckie 

Stormers v Jaguares @ DHL Newlands, Cape Town

Referee: Jaco Peyper

AR1: Marius van der Westhuizen

AR2: Rasta Rasivhenge

TMO: Christe du Preez

Jaco Peyper will handle the Stormers v Jaguares match on Friday. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix
Saturday

Sunwolves v Reds @ Prince Chichibu Stadium, Tokyo

Referee: Damon Murphy

AR1: Shuhei Kubo

AR2:  Aki Aso

TMO:  Minoru Fuji 

Highlanders v Crusaders @ Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Referee:  Brendon Pickerill

AR1: Mike Fraser

AR2:  James Doleman

TMO: Glenn Newman 

Lions v Rebels @ Emirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg

Referee: Egon Seconds

AR1: Jaco Peyper

AR2: Cwengile Jadezweni

TMO: Willie Vos 

Bye: Bulls, Sharks, Blues. 


