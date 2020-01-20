Kitted out in their Marvel-character outfits, the Stormers (Thor) beat the Sharks (Black Panther) 21-19 while in the late fixture, the Bulls (Captain America) beat the Lions (Spiderman) 40-35 in a high-scoring and entertaining but error-strewn game.
The results will mean nothing to coaches and the players - even if the fans of the winning teams will have bragging rights for a few days - rather it is the performances of their respective teams that Ivan van Rooyen, Pote Human, Sean Everitt and John Dobson would have been most interested in.
All four teams delivered strong set-pieces and attacked nicely, but Lions boss Van Rooyen will certainly have a look into his team’s discipline and decision-making, while the players’ handling - both passing and catching - was at times very poor.
The Bulls weren’t much better and they let quite a few try-scoring chances also go begging.