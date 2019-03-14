Tyrone Green will take the place of Andries Coetzee for the Lions clash against the Rebels. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Swys de Bruin has backed another former SA Under-20 star this week, opting to play the exciting former Wits Varsity Cup player Tyrone Green at fullback when the Lions host the Rebels in a Super Rugby match at Ellis Park on Saturday. Green missed out last week when his former teammates from the Under-20 days – Wandisile Simelane, Ruan Vermaak, Nathan McBeth and Vincent Tshituka, among others – ran out for the first time at Super Rugby level against the Jaguares.

Green takes the place of Andries Coetzee, who will sit on the bench alongside Lionel Mapoe and young Gianni Lombard as the Lions’ backs cover.

The major news in the forwards is that lock Marvin Orie is back in the side after missing two weeks with an injury.

Before that, he was one of his team’s and the competition’s most productive players, winning more lineouts than anyone else, and being his team’s best defender.

He’ll join Stephan Lewies in the second row.

The two rookie locks who started against the Jaguares – Vermaak and Rhyno Herbst – will play off the bench.

Another new player to Super Rugby is replacement hooker Jan-Henning Campher, who takes over from Pieter Jansen this week.

The Lions are coming off a morale-boosting win against the Jaguares, while the Rebels, too, are in upbeat mood following their three-from-three start to the 2019 competition.

Kickoff on Saturday is 3.05pm.

Lions Team

Tyrone Green, Ruan Combrinck, Wandisile Simelane, Franco Naude, Courtnall Skosan, Elton Jantjies, Ross Cronje, Kwagga Smith, Vincent Tshituka, Marnus Schoeman, Stephan Lewies, Marvin Orie, Carlu Sadie, Malcolm Marx, Dylan Smith.

Bench: Jan-Henning Campher, Sti Sithole, Frans van Wyk, Rhyno Herbst, Ruan Vermaak, Gianni Lombard, Lionel Mapoe, Andries Coetzee.





