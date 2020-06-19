Sam Whitelock back but not leading Crusaders against Hurricanes

WELLINGTON - Veteran All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock will make his return for the Crusaders against the Hurricanes in the second week of Super Rugby Aotearoa on Sunday but will not lead the side in the absence of the injured Scott Barrett.

Hooker Codie Taylor will instead captain the team for the first time with Barrett ruled out because of an issue with the plantar fascia ligament in his foot, Crusader's coach Scott Robertson told reporters on Friday.

The Hurricanes, who have named loose forward Ardie Savea to start after he made his return off the bench last week after knee surgery, would be desperate after losing their first game to the Blues, Robertson said.

"The Hurricanes are always brutal matches. We know the ferocity of the love between the two teams," Robertson said.

"They're desperate straight away aren't they? This is a short sharp sprint. They'll be protecting their patch and we're excited to get up there."