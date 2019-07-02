South African referee Jaco Peyper. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

CHRISTCHURCH – Super Rugby’s most experienced referee, South African Jaco Peyper, will be in charge of Saturday’s 2019 Super Rugby Final between the Crusaders and the Jaguares at the Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch. The Crusaders will be playing in their 14th Super Rugby Final, while this is the Jaguares’ first appearance in the climax of the competition.

The Jaguares have the huge challenge of attempting to stop the Crusaders from lifting the trophy for the 10th time.

Peyper, who began his refereeing career in 2001 at age 20, made his first-class debut in 2007. He has officiated in the Currie Cup, Sevens Rugby, World Rugby U20s, Super Rugby and at Test level.

He is also the longest-serving referee on the Super Rugby refereeing team.

#SuperRugby FINAL REFEREE

South African referee Jaco Peyper will referee the 2019 Super Rugby final between @crusadersrugby and @JaguaresARG in Christchurch Sat 6 July.

Full details: https://t.co/ObOAFDEOc6 pic.twitter.com/ygofiSb5C0 — Super Rugby (@SuperRugby) July 2, 2019

In Round 8 this year, he took charge of his 100th Super Rugby match. With his tally now on 105 matches, it places him third on the all-time Super Rugby referee list behind Jonathan Kaplan (107) and Steve Walsh (110).

Peyper has been in charge of two previous Super Rugby Finals: the 2015 Final between the Hurricanes and the Highlanders; and the 2017 Final between the Lions and the Crusaders.

He is one of the senior Test referees in world rugby, with 46 Test matches, and he will officiate at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

African News Agency (ANA)