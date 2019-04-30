South African referee Jaco Peyper. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

PRETORIA – South Africa's Jaco Peyper will referee the Bulls - Waratahs Super Rugby Super Rugby match at Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria, on Saturday afternoon. He will be supported by an all-SA cast with Rasta Rasivhenge and Cwengile Jadezweni the assistant refs while Christie du Preez has been named as the TMO (Television Match Official).

The only other SA referee to make this week's list of officials is former Kimberley teacher AJ Jacobs who will be in charge at the Jose Amalfitani Stadium, Buenos Aires, where the Jaguares host the Stormers on Saturday.

His fellow countryman Marius van der Westhuizen will be one of the assistant referees.

The Sharks will be listening to the whistle of Kiwi Brendon Pickerill when they face the Crusaders in Christchurch on Friday.

On the same evening, Aussie Angus Gardner will referee the clash between the Reds and the Sunwolves in Brisbane.

Below are the weekend's match-officials appointments:

Friday

Crusaders v Sharks, Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch

Referee: Brendon Pickerill

AR1: Mike Fraser

AR2: James Munro

TMO: Glenn Newman

Reds v Sunwolves, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Referee: Angus Gardner

AR1: Ben O’Keeffe

AR2: Damon Murphy

TMO: Ian Smith

Australian referee Angus Gardner . Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz

Saturday

Hurricanes v Rebels, Westpac Stadium, Wellington

Referee: Nic Berry

AR1: Paul Williams

AR2: Glen Jackson

TMO: Aaron Paterson

Highlanders v Chiefs, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Referee: Mike Fraser

AR1: Brendon Pickerill

AR2: James Doleman

TMO: Glenn Newman

Brumbies v Blues, GIO Stadium, Canberra

Referee: Damon Murphy

AR1: Ben O’Keeffe

AR2: Angus Gardner

TMO: Ian Smith

Bulls v Waratahs, Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Referee: Jaco Peyper

AR1: Rasta Rasivhenge

AR2: Cwengile Jadezweni

TMO: Christie du Preez

Jaguares v Stormers, Jose Amalfitani Stadium, Beunos Aires

Referee: AJ Jacobs

AR1: Marius van der Westhuizen

AR2: Federico Anselmi

TMO: Santiago Borsani



African News Agency (ANA)