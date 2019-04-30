PRETORIA – South Africa's Jaco Peyper will referee the Bulls - Waratahs Super Rugby Super Rugby match at Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria, on Saturday afternoon.
He will be supported by an all-SA cast with Rasta Rasivhenge and Cwengile Jadezweni the assistant refs while Christie du Preez has been named as the TMO (Television Match Official).
The only other SA referee to make this week's list of officials is former Kimberley teacher AJ Jacobs who will be in charge at the Jose Amalfitani Stadium, Buenos Aires, where the Jaguares host the Stormers on Saturday.
His fellow countryman Marius van der Westhuizen will be one of the assistant referees.
The Sharks will be listening to the whistle of Kiwi Brendon Pickerill when they face the Crusaders in Christchurch on Friday.
On the same evening, Aussie Angus Gardner will referee the clash between the Reds and the Sunwolves in Brisbane.
Below are the weekend's match-officials appointments:
Friday
Crusaders v Sharks, Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch
Referee: Brendon Pickerill
AR1: Mike Fraser
AR2: James Munro
TMO: Glenn Newman
Reds v Sunwolves, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
Referee: Angus Gardner
AR1: Ben O’Keeffe
AR2: Damon Murphy
TMO: Ian Smith
Saturday
Hurricanes v Rebels, Westpac Stadium, Wellington
Referee: Nic Berry
AR1: Paul Williams
AR2: Glen Jackson
TMO: Aaron Paterson
Highlanders v Chiefs, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin
Referee: Mike Fraser
AR1: Brendon Pickerill
AR2: James Doleman
TMO: Glenn Newman
Brumbies v Blues, GIO Stadium, Canberra
Referee: Damon Murphy
AR1: Ben O’Keeffe
AR2: Angus Gardner
TMO: Ian Smith
Bulls v Waratahs, Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria
Referee: Jaco Peyper
AR1: Rasta Rasivhenge
AR2: Cwengile Jadezweni
TMO: Christie du Preez
Jaguares v Stormers, Jose Amalfitani Stadium, Beunos Aires
Referee: AJ Jacobs
AR1: Marius van der Westhuizen
AR2: Federico Anselmi
TMO: Santiago Borsani
African News Agency (ANA)