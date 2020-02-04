Jaco Peyper was the referee in the match between Stormers and the Hurricanes at Newlands Stadium on Saturday. Photo::Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG – SA’s Jaco Peyper will take charge of the Super Rugby clash between the Lions and the Reds in Johannesburg on Saturday. Peyper’s assistants will include Cwengile Jadezweni and Griffin Colby while Marius Jonker will be in charge of Television Match Official (TMO) duties.

Elsewhere, Marius van der Westhuizen will referee the match between the Stormers and Bulls in Cape Town. He will be assisted by Egon Seconds, Divan Uys with Joey Klaaste-Salmans filling the role of TMO.

Another SA representative will be in action in the match between the Waratahs and the Blues in Newcastle, Australia. There AJ Jacobs will be the referee in the middle, assisted by Damon Murphy and Nic Berry. Ian Smith will be the TMO.