JOHANNESBURG – SA’s Jaco Peyper will referee the Super Rugby match between the Stormers and the Blues in Cape Town on Saturday. Marius van der Westhuizen and Divan Uys will be the assistant referees, with Joey Klaaste-Salmans taking charge of Television Match Official (TMO) duties. The match starts at 3.05pm.

Later at 5.15pm in Pretoria, Ben O’Keeffe will take charge of the clash between the Bulls and the Jaguares. AJ Jacobs and Griffin Colby will be the assistant referees, with Marius Jonker the TMO.

On Friday, Angus Gardner will be the referee in the match between the Waratahs and the Lions in Sydney on Friday. Jordan Way and James Quinn will be the assistants, with the TMO duties falling to Ian Smith.