Sbu Nkosi, Yaw Penxe add speed to Sharks for Bulls clash

DURBAN - Springbok World Cup winner Sbu Nkosi returns from injury to the Sharks No 14 jersey for their visit to the Bulls on Saturday (7pm) while former Kings utility back Yaw Penxe is set to make his Sharks debut off the bench.

The bench is also beefed up the return from injury of key players in hooker Kerron van Vuuren and loose forward Henco Venter, both of whom are usually first-choice players but their comebacks are being managed off the bench.

Overall, the matchday squad is significantly different from the one that started the Super Fan match between the sides a month ago, and there is just one change to the starting XV that defeated the Lions in round one, although the bench has a different look.

Nkosi returns to the starting line-up in place of veteran JP Pietersen.

The hugely exciting Yaw Penxe was last seen in action in the Springbok Showdown in Cape Town.