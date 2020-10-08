Sean Everitt expecting a big game from Sanele Nohamba

Sharks coach Sean Everitt is expecting a big game from Sanele Nohamba tomorrow when the Lions visit Kings Park after the young scrumhalf starred at the recent Springbok Showdown. Rain is predicted for the Super Rugby Unlocked opening match and Nohamba’s game management, in conjunction with flyhalf Curwin Bosch, is going to be critical. Nohamba has a deft box kicking game and is a snappy passer, and his coach says he has a very mature head on his 21-year-old shoulders. “Sanele was a shining light in the Green v Gold match. I was extremely happy for him,” Everitt said. “I think the week he had down in Cape Town with the Springboks was really good for him, but most importantly, beneficial to us from a learning point of view. “I am sure Sanele has grown from that experience with Rassie (Erasmus), Jacques (Nienaber) and the other Springbok staff. He has already brought some of that confidence with him back to training this week,” Everitt reflected.

“We know he is a livewire scrumhalf. Not only is he fast around the field but he certainly understands the game of rugby. Funnily enough, even at his young and tender age, he brings leadership to the team as well. He knows his role and responsibilities and he is able to conduct the traffic around the back of the scrums, rucks and mauls.”

Everitt said the Sharks are excited about the growth Nohamba has shown over the last 12 months since he graduated to senior level from captaining the Sharks Under-19 team to the national age group trophy.

Everitt has named a powerful team despite being without a host of injured key players.

Unavailable due to injury sustained during national lockdown are Bok wing Sbu Nkosi (sternum, two to three weeks away), fellow wing Madosh Tambwe (hamstring, back next match), hooker Kerron van Vuuren (pectoral, long-term injury) and fullback Aphelele Fassi (shoulder, long term). Nevertheless, Everitt has been able to call on 13 players who featured in last week’s Springbok Showdown, including the entire front row of Ox Nche, Dylan Richardson and Thomas du Toit.

Five of the seven backline players named to play the Lions also played in the Green vs Gold match, with Blitzbok Werner Kok picked on the left wing and veteran JP Pietersen called up to do a job on the other wing.

Sharks: 15 Manie Libbok, 14 JP Pietersen, 13 Lukhanyo Am (capt), 12 Marius Louw, 11 Werner Kok, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Phendulani Buthelezi, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Dylan Richardson, 1 Ox Nche.

Replacements: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 JJ van der Mescht, 20 Celimpilo Gumede, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Thaakir Abrahams

The Mercury