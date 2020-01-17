New recruits, scrumhalf Andre Warner, centre Dan Kriel, and wing Jamba Ulengo - all former Bulls players - have all been included in the Lions starting team by new coach Ivan van Rooyen. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG - No less than seven former Bulls players will start for the Lions against their former team when the two side meet in a highly-anticipated Superhero Sunday clash at FNB Stadium this weekend. New recruits, scrumhalf Andre Warner, centre Dan Kriel, and wing Jamba Ulengo - all former Bulls players - have all been included in the Lions starting team by new coach Ivan van Rooyen in what will be the side’s final and biggest warm-up game ahead of the start of this year’s Super Rugby competition at the end of the month.

Also, lock Marvin Orie, flank Marnus Schoeman, wing Courtnall Skosan and centre Duncan Matthews all played for the Bulls in the early part of their careers.

Another recent Bulls man, flank Roelof Smit, who joined the Lions late last year, has been included on the bench for Sunday’s match.

Van Rooyen has named veteran No 10 Elton Jantjies as his captain for the day, and said yesterday that he would only name his full-time leader on Monday when the final Lions squad is announced. Jantjies is the favourite to take charge of the team.